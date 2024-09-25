Coca-Cola is facing boycott calls after people on social media revealed that the company was not allowing “Trump 2024” or “Jesus” to be placed on the cans.

While people attempting to personalize cans with messages such as, “Trump 2024” or “Jesus loves you,” have received messages stating that the name is “not approved,” other messages such as “Harris Walz 2024,” “Satan” and “Allah” were reportedly allowed, according to the Daily Mail.

Messages supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, satan, and Allah were reportedly allowed prior to the company fixing a “glitch,” according to the outlet.

The X account for Libs of TikTok posted photos showing that “Harris Walz 2024” had been an approved message on a can, while the message “Trump 2024” was met with a warning that said, “The name you requested is not approved.”

“Names and phrases may not be approved if they are trademarked, political in nature, names of countries, celebrities, religious figures, as well as anything that could be considered offensive for other reasons,” the message from the company continued. “Oftentimes, a name might be accepted if you add a last name to the submission.”

“Coca Cola won’t let you personalize a can with ‘Jesus’ …but allows satan and Allah,” comedian Tim Young wrote in a post on X. “Why do they discriminate against Christianity?”

“Is it time for Coke to get the Bud Light treatment?” another person wrote in a post on X.

“Sounds like a Coca-Cola Boycott is in order,” another person wrote in a post on X.

Other people were quick to post photos showing that messages supporting Harris, satan, and Allah also received the same messages that Trump 2024 and Jesus did.

The alleged glitch by the company, which was first reported by Antwoine Hill, and has been “circulated widely after” the Libs of TikTok brought attention to it, according to the outlet.

In a video on Facebook, Hill shared how “at the Coke store” you were able to personalize the cans with, “Allah loves you,” but not Jesus.

Upon typing the name Jesus, Hill was met with a message that said, “Sadly, we cannot automatically allow this text on the can.”

“Everything else is good though,” Hill says in his video. “Even if I put, let’s see, satan. Satan loves you. You could put that. You could put satan loves you, Allah loves you, Buddha loves you. But, when you type in this word, you can’t even type the word in.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Hill explained that he would “support the boycott” as long as it sent the message that Christians “stand for the name of Jesus.”

“I support the boycott, if it sends the message that we stand for the name of Jesus,” Hill told the outlet. “I’m also very conflicted with the whole thing because I’m in the streets daily seeing the much bigger issues, drugs, violence, homelessness … so for me this just doesn’t seem nearly as big as these issues, but nonetheless I won’t support any company that doesn’t support Jesus.”