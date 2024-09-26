Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer Predicts Trump-Vance Victory in PA: There Are Dems Voting for Trump

Former President Donald Trump will win Pennsylvania, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) predicted during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that many Democrats are going to cast their vote for the Trump-Vance ticket.

Host Mike Slater highlighted the fact that Republicans have been closing the voter registration gap in Pennsylvania — a state Trump won in 2016 and narrowly lost in 2020.

“Back in 2016 Democrats had an 892,000 Democrat registration advantage, and today the Democrats only have a 338,000 [advantage] … 554,000 Democrats are no longer registered to vote from 2016, so this is promising for Trump,” Slater observed.

“Well, he’s going to win because there are Democrats — I mean, let’s go to the ’16 election. I’ll hit this one first. I want to take you back. It’s after Trump has been inaugurated. He’s now in office, and there are four Democrats sitting around at lunch, and one Democrat is complaining to the other three. ‘I don’t understand how this happened. I voted for Hillary. You voted for Hillary, you voted for Hillary. How did he win?’ Mike, they didn’t all vote for Hillary. And that’s going to happen again,” Emmer predicted, explaining that moderate Democrats understand “how badly the policies that Harris and Biden have installed over the last four years have hurt them financially.”

LISTEN:

“They are falling behind. They understand the crime in their communities is because of the wide open border, this open border policy of the Harris-Biden administration, and the list goes on. So you’re going to see that. You’re not going to know who they are, but there are a bunch of Democrats that are going to vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance,” Emmer said, explaining that Democrats are also losing their traditional voters as his grandfather’s Democrat Party “goes way off the cliff to the left [and] becomes a radical … socialist, Marxist-type party.”

“Guess what? They’re leaving their traditional voters — black voters, Hispanic voters, Asian voters, and now I would argue liberal Jews. They’re leaving them behind, and that’s … the push you’re seeing,” he said, noting that this shift is widespread.

“And it’s not just in Pennsylvania. There are other states across this country where Democrat registrations are staying put or going down, but the big news is Republican voter registration is going way up. So I think you’re seeing, one, it’s a Trump-Vance phenomenon. But two, I think you see a political landscape change in this country,” Emmer said.

“The Republican Party is now the party of the average person. It’s the party of the working man and woman, while the Democrats are now the party of the political elite and the Hollywood elite,” the congressman said, adding, “It’s becoming more and more clear every day.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.