Vice President Kamala Harris touted her alleged job at McDonald’s in an attempt to appeal to American voters, but she is now downplaying it as a job she had when she was just “a kid.”

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family — I worked there as a student, I was a kid — who work there trying to raise families and pay rent on that,” she said during an interview on MSNBC.

WATCH — Trump Calls Out Kamala’s McDonald’s Claim: “I’m Going to Work the French Fries”:

C-SPAN

Harris has used the summer job as key evidence that she “knows what it’s like to be middle class.”

A Harris campaign ad in August said, “She grew up in a middle-class home. She was the daughter of a working mom and she worked at McDonald’s while she got her degree. Kamala Harris knows what it’s like to be middle class”:

Another campaign ad said, “Determination is how Kamala Harris went from working in McDonald’s to prosecutor, state attorney general, U.S. senator and our vice president in one generation”:

A pro-Harris super PAC claimed she worked “her way through school at McDonald’s”:

She has also talked about the job in X posts as evidence of her being “middle-class”:

Harris’s running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), touted her alleged summer job as evidence of her “work ethic”:

Politico reported in August that campaign aides made an ad that asserted Harris worked at McDonald’s to “pay her way” through college, but then had to correct it since “she really took the summer job just to earn a bit more spending money.”

Harris has claimed she “did the french fries and the ice cream,” as well as working as cashier. Campaign aides have since said she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer between her freshman and sophomore years while a student at Howard University.

As Breitbart News reported, at the time Harris allegedly worked at McDonald’s, both her parents were professors at prestigious universities — her father was an economics professor at Stanford University and her mother a visiting professor at UC Berkeley and a professor at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Her younger sister, Maya, was attending a private Catholic high school in Oakland at the time. Tuition for one year is currently about $25,000.

Breitbart News also identified the two McDonald’s in Alameda, California. One is across from a beach, and the other near a state park and a different beach. The Harris campaign did not respond to a query as to which one she worked at. It is not clear as to why she did not work at a McDonald’s in Oakland, California, that was closer to a home her mother bought and that Harris may have lived in as a college student during the summers.

Despite Harris’s privileged background, she has sought to use her alleged summer job to suggest that she will fight for the middle class and that her opponent, former President Donald Trump, will not.

Trump — a long-time fan of McDonald’s — has called it a “fake story.”

“She said she worked at McDonald’s and she didn’t,” he said recently. “It was a lie. She never worked at McDonald’s over the hot french fries.”

