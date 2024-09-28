Donald Trump is campaigning hard in North Carolina and will win the state again, despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s gaslighting and the Biden-Harris administration’s potentially illegal electioneering using American taxpayer dollars, Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) told host Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday.

Budd discussed the state of the race and explained Democrat tactics to prevent Trump from winning the state a third straight election cycle.

“This is a state that you can never take for granted,” Budd said, explaining that Trump and his campaign are “doing the work” it takes to win. Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, hails from the Tarheel State and has a special appreciation for what it takes to win there.

Budd said Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump are doing a fantastic job interpreting and applying the lessons of the 2020 election.

“They did a great job getting the ballot trued up and making sure that those that were not legitimately on the voter rolls, getting them removed,” Budd told Boyle. “I think the number that they had announced yesterday with about 774,000 people not legitimately on the rolls – they were dead, they were duplicates, something like that – that were removed. So, great work.”

Above all, Republicans are being much more proactive this cycle.

“Michael Whatley made the point that you can’t sue after Election Day,” Budd said. “You got to get out in front of it. And they’ve done a great job, learned a lot of lessons in 2020, so making sure that the ballot has integrity is one of their main focuses right now.”

Budd has also led in calling out Democrats, raising questions on the Senate floor about whether or not Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are using taxpayer resources to register Democrat voters and carefully laying out evidence in a scheme called “Bidenbucks” previously reported by Breitbart News.

“The Biden White House, with an executive order, asked every single federal agency… to come up with a plan to increase the voter turnout,” Budd explained, estimating the number of agencies at around 400. “But what we saw is that, in voter registration, is that 50 left wing groups show up to these things.”

“They’re using taxpayer dollars, Republican, Democrat, Independent dollars, for hardworking people to generate Democrat turnout, and it’s completely unfair, and we’ve asked them to stand down,” he added, noting that the administration’s efforts appear to have paused after public criticism. “We just want to expose this and show how corrupt this is. You can’t use taxpayer dollars for election engineering – that’s unconstitutional and illegal, and we’re calling it out.”

Harris has tried to avoid her role in the administration’s disastrous border plan that has ushered in millions illegally across the southern border. She traveled to the border in Arizona Friday night – when most Americans are not tuned into politics – to give a speech touting the Senate’s defeated pro-migration border bill she said she would pass.

Boyle pointed out that Republicans and Democrats opposed the plan, and asked why Harris has not taken any actions on the border that she mentioned in her speech during her almost four years in the White House.

“She’s completely gaslighting the American people, trying to present a distorted reality of recent past,” Budd said. “She’s completely failed her job. She’s very dangerous. The fentanyl problems we’ve seen, the young lives that are lost, that will never get back. I mean, it’s just heartbreaking. And that’s all Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So they get an F or worse, if there was a grade worse for what they’ve done over the last three and a half years. I mean, these are executive orders that have allowed it to be worse. Had they just kept the Trump policies, we would have been in such a better place right now.”

Budd said the American people won’t buy it.

“If you look at the polling in Arizona, that speech is not going to cut it, because she’s way behind,” he said, insisting Harris is inescapably tied to the administration’s border failure.

“Joe Biden says, when she speaks in regards to the border, she speaks for me. And so it is absolutely her failure over the past three and a half years.”

Boyle said Harris’s team choosing a sleepy Friday night for a speech is consistent with their decision to limit her access to media and interviews.

“Everything that she does when she does actually answer, you’re like, Oh, now I see why she was so bad at her job,” Budd told Boyle. “For instance, you know, the problem that’s causing houses to just skyrocket in price is regulation. She’s for more regulation, right? So everything she does would make it worse. She wants to give people $25,000 towards a house. That would make the price of houses go up even more. You don’t get at the root of the problem. It’s almost like the very mechanics of their thinking don’t allow these problems to be solved.”

Budd contrasted Democrats’ approach to the America First agenda of Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

“Everything that [Democrats] do makes their life worse. Everything that Donald Trump and JD Vance want to do makes people’s lives better, makes them able to afford groceries, their power bill, putting gas in their car,” he said. “The stuff that was simple four years ago is now absolutely a train wreck under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She’ll only make it worse.”

Harris, in one of the more bizarre episodes in this campaign, now claims to own a gun, despite a long record of anti-Second Amendment positions. Trump, in a recent exclusive interview with Boyle, said, “If she has a gun, she should say what kind of a gun.”

“It’s ridiculous,” Budd said. “She won’t say what she has, you know, is it a long gun? Is it a handgun? Is it a shotgun? It’s ridiculous. She knows nothing about that.”

“She is not pro Second Amendment, and she is for gun confiscation,” he added.

Budd said Harris and the Democrats’ anti-Second Amendment policies are core to their power politics.

“They want problems to get worse, so then they can blame guns,” he explained. “So I think in some sort of sick way, they don’t mind things getting worse for Americans, because then they can blame the gun. They can take it away from people, try to change the Second Amendment, and then they’re back in control. So I think this is ultimately about controlling people, and that seems to be the MO of the Democrat Party, at least the modern Democrat Party.”

