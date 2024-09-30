The Fair Election Fund, an election integrity watchdog group, on Monday announced a six-figure investigation into noncitizen voting across seven swing states.

Doug Collins, a Fair Election Fund senior advisor and former Georgia congressman, said in a written statement:

Election integrity efforts depend on the accuracy and reliability of our voter databases. We’ve seen states like Texas and Virginia remove noncitizens from voter rolls, and other states must follow suit. While combing through voter rolls and conducting cross checks is a thankless task, it is essential work. The Fair Election Fund is ready to roll up our sleeves and take on this challenge to stop illegals from voting and ensure that every vote cast belongs to a U.S. citizen and resident of that state.

The Fair Election Fund investigation will seek to ensure the integrity of elections across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and hopefully identify ineligible voters and subsequently remove them from the voter database.

The Fund started in May to expose fraud and abuse in the American election system.

The group recently awarded $25,000 in bounties to concerned citizens in Nevada who reported information about union leaders forcing their members to vote a certain way.

It also is investigating the Democrat donor platform ActBlue after seeing reportedly suspicious Biden and Harris campaign fundraising figures. Its investigation found 60,000 potential cases of fraud, which was turned over to Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas.

When the group first formed, an ad said that the elections “are the bedrock of our American experiment.”

“It’s part of our core, but we can only have confidence in the results if there is trust in the process. Across the country there are real cases and abuses in the system that have eroded our trust,” the narrator of the ad said.