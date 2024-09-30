Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Barring Local Authorities from Requiring Voter ID

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sunday that will bar local authorities from requiring photo ID to vote, which exceeds the state’s requirements.

California is one of 14 Democrat-run states that do not require any ID to vote, despite requiring it for many other purposes. Voters at polling places are checked off against voter rolls without further proof being required; voters who submit mail-in ballots must include their signatures on the envelopes that are checked by a machine against the signatures on file in voter registration records.

The City of Huntington Beach, one of the last conservative bastions in the state, which often opposes Democratic policies, planned to require photo ID for voting in 2024, after a ballot initiative passed to that effect in March.

The new law, SB 1174, “would prohibit a local government from enacting or enforcing any charter provision, ordinance, or regulation requiring a person to present identification for the purpose of voting or submitting a ballot at any polling place, vote center, or other location where ballots are cast or submitted, as specified.”

The text of the law also claims, without evidence: “Voter identification laws have historically been used to disenfranchise low-income voters, voters of color, voters with disabilities, and senior voters.”

Politico reported on the new law, and another that bans local authorities from prohibiting vote-counting machines:

The legislation — from state Sen. Dave Min, an Orange County Democrat running for Rep. Katie Porter’s open House seat — is a direct response to a controversial ballot measure approved this year by voters in Huntington Beach requiring people to show photo identification at the polls. It will take effect on Jan. 1. … Legislation from state Sen. Steve Bradford, signed into law Wednesday, clarifies record-keeping procedures for secure elections data and increases the secretary of state’s regulatory power over poll books and other voting systems used in local elections. Ultraconservative local officials in Shasta County unsuccessfully attempted to dump electionic voting machines last year, citing baseless concerns of voter fraud. Their arguments mimicked claims about voting machines made by former President Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election.

California is certain to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, but there are several close congressional races in the state that could have a significant impact on the balance of power in Washington.

