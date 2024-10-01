CLAIM: Vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance said during Tuesday’s debate that no major global conflict broke out under the Trump administration.

VERDICT: True. Former President Donald Trump started no new wars, and no new major global conflicts began.

Under the Bush, Obama, and Biden administrations, several large conflicts broke out: The War on Terror, the Arab Spring, and the Ukrainian war.

Vance, speaking on the topic of the Iranian and Israeli conflict, slammed the Biden-Harris administration unrest in the Middle East.

“And Governor Waltz, he blamed Donald Trump. Who has been the vice president for the last three and a half years? And the answer is, your running mate, not mine,” Vance said.

“Donald Trump consistently made the world more secure. Now we talk about the sequence of events that led us to where we are right now, and you can’t ignore October the seventh, which I appreciate Governor Waltz bringing up. But when did Iran and Hamas and proxies attack Israel?” Vance questioned.

“It was during the administration of Kamala Harris. So Governor Waltz can criticize Donald Trump’s tweets, but effective smart diplomacy and peace through strength is how you bring stability back to a very broken world,” Vance added.

“Donald Trump has already done it once before. Ask yourself at home, when? When was the last time? I’m 40 years old, when was the last time that an American president didn’t have a major conflict break out? The only answer is during the four years of Donald Trump,” Vance said.



Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.