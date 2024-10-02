JD Vance Tops Tim Walz in First Post-Debate Polling

Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) regard for the facts appeared to help him out perform the sugar-coated whimsy of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

At least, that is the opinion of those polled immediately after the showdown by CBS News, which hosted the forum.

According to the CBS poll as seen by the Hill, 42 percent of debate watchers say Vance, a Yale-trained lawyer, won the debate.

Walz trails closely behind with 41 percent of viewers saying he was victorious. About 17 percent said it was a tie.

Nearly all, 88 percent, of debate viewers said the Vance-Walz face-off was generally positive, while 12 percent said it was generally negative, the survey showed.

His Words! Tim Walz Describes Himself as a “Knucklehead” to Excuse Tiananmen Square Lie

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

CBS hosted the VP debate, moderated by anchors Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell, at its headquarters in New York City.

The Hill further noted a similar survey conducted by CNN following the debate found Vance performed better on stage than Walz.

Just over 50 percent of viewers in the survey said Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, did a better job while 49 percent chose Walz.

Oh No! Tim Walz Makes the Most Unfortunate Gaffe Ever

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 1 among voters who said in advance they planned to watch the debate and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted among 574 voters who said they watched the debate and were previously recruited to participate in a SSRS survey. It has a margin of error of 5.3 percentage points.