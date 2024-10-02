Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) touted an endorsement by former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican who was once reviled by Democrats, during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.

“And I’m as a surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built. From Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift,” Walz said during his closing remarks.

Walz was immediately mocked for highlighting the endorsement of Cheney, who cheerled the nation into the disastrous Iraq War on the false premise that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein possessed nuclear weapons and wanted to use them.

However, since Cheney began opposing Trump, he has been embraced by Democrats. Meanwhile, he is condemned by America First Republicans who oppose reckless foreign interventions.

“The Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift coalition,” Dave Rubin posted. “May God have mercy on our souls.”

“Imagine closing a VP debate and name checking Dick Cheney as a positive. LOL. Wow,” posted West Virginia Republican congressional candidate Riley Moore.

Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz posted: “Tim Walz just thanked Dick Cheney for his endorsement.”

Walz’s mention of Cheney came after Vance noted he was proud to be endorsed by Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI).

