Doug Emhoff Denies He ‘Forcefully Slapped’ Then-Girlfriend in 2012

Kamala Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, denied allegations on Thursday that he “forcefully slapped” his then-girlfriend “for flirting with another man” in 2012.

The denial comes as Harris seeks the presidency in a tight race and is performing poorly among men, who appear to view her as an opponent of masculinity.

“This report is untrue,” and “any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false,” Emhoff’s spokesperson told Semafor’s Max Tani.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte outlined the original allegations first reported by the Daily Mail:

Three friends of the alleged victim, whom the Daily Mail only identifies with the pseudonym “Jane,” have come forward alleging Emhoff “struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around.” According to the report, Jane and Emhoff, who would’ve been 47 years old at the time, were “waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France.” According to one of Jane’s three friends, who have all chosen to remain anonymous fearing retaliation (we’ve all seen what the corporate media do to people who hurt the Democrat party politically), the assault allegedly happened at around 3 a.m. after they had both been drinking. There was a long line to get a taxi, so Jane “went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line.” The friend says Jane “told me she put her hand on [the valet’s] shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face.”

The allegations against Emhoff contradict a false establishment media narrative that he is the new face of masculinity in the United States. During a recent MSNBC interview, Jen Psaki told Embhoff that he “reshaped the perception of masculinity” and was a “wife guy.”

“It’s the right thing to do … women should not be less than,” Emhoff shamelessly replied.

Not all media elites praised Emhoff’s masculinity. The New York Post’s Kirsten Fleming took Emhoff to task for his reply in a column regarding the allegations from the Daily Mail.

“If Doug Emhoff is the new face of masculinity, I’ll take a hard pass,” she wrote. “Give me the Marlboro Man, or anyone who was in a Gillette ad before the razor company decided to lecture America about the inherent crappiness of males.”

