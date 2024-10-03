The nation’s pro-migration border chief wants Congress to provide extra disaster aid for hurricane-hammered Americans — after he used hundreds of millions of disaster aid to create his migration disaster for Americans, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), told Breitbart News.

“In the Biden-Harris administration, illegal migrants come first, and Americans come last,” Tiffany told Breitbart News, adding:

I’ve not seen anyone connect the dots that there’s been reduced funding that is going to North Carolina or Tennessee, but we know what [border] Secretary [Ali] Mayorkas said yesterday, ‘We may run out of money,’ so it is evident that they are spending money on purposes other than disaster relief. … They are spending disaster money on the illegal immigrant invasion because it is a disaster for America, but that’s not how Americans expect the money to be spent.

“Mayorkas and those people do not believe in the greatness of America, and they will do whatever it takes to undermine American sovereignty, and the Number One way in which they can do that is to have this breach of our borders,” Tiffany said.

Wisconsin is feeling the impact of Biden’s migration because of additional crime, deadly road accidents, and inflation that drives up costs, said Tiffany. Factories are also closing and the jobs are moving to other states, he added.

“We are meeting the immediate [disaster] needs with the money that we have,” Mayorkas told reporters during a Wednesday appearance on Air Force One. “We are expecting another hurricane … FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Asgency] does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

But an agency spokesman told reporters that “We have funds, we have staff and commodities ready to be deployed where needed, as needed” for the current flood disasters in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Donald Trump’s campaign is eager to spotlight the extra funding for migrants amid the economic disaster for Americans:

Mayorkas’s demand comes after Congress quickly passed a bill giving Mayorkas’s Federal Emergency Management Agency another $20 billion. RollCall.com reported:

A House GOP leadership aide said the $20 billion will likely last until January and that it would take at least 30 days before a full damage assessment is complete, giving lawmakers plenty of time to act after the elections. “As Congress gets reliable information on the damage and cost estimates from the administration, Congress will act appropriately to help these communities recover,” the aide said.

However, the bill tries to block Mayorkas from shifting further funds into his favored migration programs. The bill, passed on September 25, said:

Amounts made available by section 101 to the Department of Homeland Security under the heading ‘‘Federal Emergency Management Agency—Disaster Relief Fund’’ may be apportioned up to the rate for operations necessary to carry out response and recovery activities under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Since 2021, Mayorkas has redirected billions of dollars in federal funds to transport, conceal, house, feed, and settle at least three million southern migrants in American towns and communities, such as Springfield, Ohio. The migrants are being used to fill investors’ low-productivity, low-wage jobs. Without the subsidized migrants, investors would be pressured to create technology-aided jobs that ensure prosperity for Americans.

That policy prompted the GOP-led House to impeach Mayorkas in February 2024. In April, the Democrat-run Senate let him go without a Senate trial.

Mayrorkas’s giant migrant-delivery organization — dubbed the “catch and release network” — is funded via multiple agencies, including FEMA, Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of the Treasury. The money flows outwards through multiple channels, including grants to non-profits, tax breaks, and block grants to states.

The funding flow is difficult to track, but several groups are trying to calculate the funding delivered to support roughly 20,000 migrants in Springfield.

For example, Mayorkas’s FEMA runs at least two programs for migrants, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program Humanitarian (EFSP-H) and the Shelter and Services Program (SSP).

Their combined budgets were cut to zero under President Donald Trump’s last year. But Congress approved $110 million in 2021, $150 million in 2022, and $789 million in 2023, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“What began in the 1980s as a plan to help the elderly, handicapped, and vets down on their luck has now become a multi-million-dollar scheme to feed, house, and transport foreign nationals who have entered the United States illegally,” said a report by the Center for Immigration Studies. “It’s good to have friends in Washington,” the report noted.

“We have a very simple task a month from now on November 5, to vote for a president,” responded Tiffany:

Four years ago, wages were rising for people on the lower economic strata, people had jobs, they had a better way of life. That’s what we need to get back to. We cannot continue on the [Barack] Obama path with another soldier in the Obama army who is now going to be called President if she is elected, Kamala Harris. She will just continue to conduct the policies that [Barack] Obama, [George] Soros, and their supporters have set the path for America.

Obama’s use of migration — via his ally, Mayorkas — to globalize the United States society is anti-American, said Tiffany. “They will do about anything to undermine the concept of America …. [but Americans] can’t believe anyone would do this.”

“I’m going to be very interested to see if the President will call Congress back to authorize more money for FEMA after blowing through a billion dollars over the last two years spending it on illegal immigrants,” Tiffany said.