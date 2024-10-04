Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) thanked former President Donald Trump for keeping the nation’s focus on the tragedy in Georgia that resulted from Hurricane Helene at their joint press conference in Evans on Friday.

Speaking first, Kemp highlighted the storm has claimed 33 Georgians and wreaked havoc on the state’s crop yields, including wiping out 35 percent of the state’s total cotton crop, 10-30 percent of the peanut crop, and 48,000 acres of pecans that were either “damaged or destroyed.”

While the state grapples with this calamity, Kemp said he has witnessed “many stories of hope and perseverance,” whether it be the linemen from around the country who are working tirelessly to restore power for their fellow Americans or a small church that is “feeding 400-600 people a day.”

Kemp vowed his adminsitraiton’s efforts to restore Georgia will not end “until everyone is recovered and made whole,” and cited Galations 6:9.

“I want to encourage all of our local officials and so many of their citizens that are working so hard on this recovery and helping and talking to people every day. Keep up that great work, keep the faith, and know that we will be with you ’til the end,” he added.

Kemp then introduced Trump, praising him for keeping the spotlight on states like Georgia that are reeling from the calamity.

“It is my honor, and I want to thank President Trump for coming back to our state again for the second time to view storm damage and keep a national focus on our state as we recover,” he said.

Trump praised Kemp for his “fantastic job” responding to the crisis.

“Well, Brian, thank you very much. Your governor is doing a fantastic job, I will tell you that,” Trump said.

Trump said he is confident that “whatever can be done” will be done to get Georgia back on its feet.

“The homes and roads, as the governor told you, are still being worked on. Everything’s being worked on. The good thing is, I just met a group, I met two groups, and now I’m meeting a third, and I will tell you that I have no doubt that whatever can be done is going to be done,” Trump said.

“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take a lot of effort, and it’s a very heartbreaking situation,” Trump added.

After deflecting questions about of the upcoming presidential election, Trump said, “I told the governor, if I’m involved, they are going to get the best treatment.”

On Friday, Trump will also hold a town hall event in North Carolina, another state that was rocked by Hurricane Helene, with disastrous flash flooding in western North Carolina.