Report: Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Georgia Surgeon Malcolm Goodchild

An illegal alien, with a prior drunk driving conviction, is accused of killing 50-year-old Dr. Malcolm Goodchild — a prominent surgeon and father of three children — in Opelika, Alabama, in September.

Armin Rubido Gomez Lopez, a 41-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Opelika Police Department this week and charged with felony reckless murder in connection to Goodchild’s death.

On September 7, Lopez was driving southbound on a northbound exit ramp when he struck Goodchild head-on. Police said Lopez was drunk when the accident occurred.

Goodchild was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Goodchild, his obituary states, was a husband, father of three children, and a “gifted and dedicated surgeon.”

“As a father, Malcolm was a source of immense pride and love for his children: Rebecca, Rachel, and Christopher,” his obituary reads. “Malcolm was also a cherished brother to Michael, Simonne, Marlon, Deslyn, and Michele. His relationships with his siblings were characterized by warmth, humor, and a deep sense of connection that will be remembered fondly.”

Lopez had been arrested and convicted of drunk driving in 2022. It is unclear why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not take him into custody following that conviction.

Lopez remains held without bail at the Lee County Detention Center. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.