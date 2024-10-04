National Border Patrol Union Backs ‘Proven Leader’ Bernie Moreno

The National Border Patrol Union, representing more than 18,000 agents, endorsed Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno on Friday.
National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez said in a written statement:
The National Border Patrol Council is proud to endorse Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate. With an unprecedented crisis of illegal border crossings – numbering millions of apprehensions during the Biden-Harris Administration – we need strong partners in Congress who will stand up and fight to secure our borders. As the brave men and women of the NBPC face the consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed border policies, we need proven leaders like Bernie who will stand for border security. Please join us in standing with Bernie Moreno for Senate [emphasis added].
A recent Ohio survey found that Moreno led Brown by two points, 48 to 46 percent.
Breitbart News’s John Nolte explained:
Ohio is one of the last counterintuitive U.S. Senate seats, where a left-wing Democrat has managed to win reelection in a red state, which Ohio has been for the better part of a decade. Brown is one of those Democrats who is a far-leftist in Washington DC, a vote Democrats can always count on. But when he’s back at home in Ohio, he’s suddenly something closer to a rock-ribbed Reagan Republican. Why the people of Ohio keep falling for this is beyond me.
…
“Moreno benefits from the fact that Donald Trump is leading the presidential race in Ohio by 11 points,” writes the pollster. “This race is a classic test as to whether or not a long-term and popular incumbent can overcome the political gravity of a state.”
The pollster said that “the Senate race is closer than the presidential because Brown is supported by 93% of Harris voters while Moreno is currently supported by 83% of Trump voters.”
