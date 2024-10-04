House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) is accusing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of prioritizing illegal aliens over Americans affected by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene’s death toll has surpassed 220 and Americans across North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky have been left without power and driveable roads. Many are struggling to get necessities.

This week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas suggested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “does not have the funds to make it through the [hurricane] season.”

Mayorkas’s statement came after the Biden-Harris administration allocated hundreds of millions of taxpayer money to fund its Shelter and Services Program (SSP), created by the administration to deliver funds to sanctuary cities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) helping to resettle migrants in the United States after they have crossed the southern border.

Green said Mayorkas’s statement shows the “completely backwards” worldview of the Biden-Harris administration.

“The real story here is that the Biden-Harris administration has spurned the interests of the American people since day one, pushing for hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars every year, specifically for illegal immigrants,” Green said:

Last year, House Republicans eliminated this spending in the FY24 DHS appropriations bill, only for the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House to fight to add it back to the omnibus spending bill.

[Emphasis added]

Green called the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene “an issue of priorities.”

“It takes a lot of nerve for Secretary Mayorkas to ask for more money after he and his bosses in the White House fought for roughly $650 million just this year for the Shelter and Services Program,” Green said.

“Under Biden and Harris’ leadership, our tax dollars are being used to help facilitate illegal immigration, while many American citizens are left to suffer following natural disasters.,” he said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.