Donald Trump Returns to Butler, PA: ‘As I Was Saying…’

Former President Donald Trump uttered words on Saturday that summed up the reason for his second visit to Butler, PA.

“As I was saying,” Trump said to loud cheers in the crowd, referencing his return to the stage where he nearly lost his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Several months ago, Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally. Another rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed and two were seriously injured before a Secret Service counter sniper shot Crooks.

“At this time, it is 6:11, 12 weeks to the minute, that he shooting began, I would like to ask everyone to join me in a moment of silence,” Trump said to tolling bells and Ave Maria. Trump went on:

Exactly 12 weeks ago, this evening, on this very ground, a cold blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country… For 16 harrowing seconds during the gunfire, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his sniper’s perch, not so far away, but by the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal.

“He did not come close. He did not stop our movement. He did not break [out] our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from the evils of poverty, hatred, and destruction. Yet we are here this evening in record numbers,” he said.

“I also want to express our thanks to the Butler Township Police Department, incredible people, the Butler Sheriff’s deputies, Pennsylvania State Police and all of the other law enforcement heroes, as well as the emergency personnel and doctors the medical teams at Butler Memorial Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, who rushed me and rushed some of these very badly wounded people that were wounded,” he said.