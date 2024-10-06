Brigitte Gabriel Thanks Israel on Behalf of ‘Millions of Lebanese Christians’ for ‘Eliminating’ Hezbollah Leaders

Prominent anti-terrorism activist and Lebanese-American commentator Brigitte Gabriel thanked Israel on behalf of “millions of Lebanese Christians” worldwide for eliminating Hezbollah’s leadership, calling it a long-overdue victory as she urged Lebanese leaders and influencers to seize the moment and “make history” through peace with the Jewish State.

In a now-viral clip featured on her social media, Lebanese-American conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel issued a passionate statement expressing gratitude to Israel for its recent actions against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group that has long held significant influence in Lebanon.

According to Gabriel, Israel’s elimination of Hezbollah leadership marks a pivotal moment, not only in combating terrorism but also in providing hope to the Lebanese people for a better future.

In the roughly four-minute video, which has garnered over three million views, Gabriel called Hezbollah “the most lethal terrorist organization in the world today.” She pointed out the group’s role in orchestrating attacks on U.S. interests, including the infamous 1983 bombing of U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 American service members.

She also emphasized how Israel’s actions have achieved what the U.S. had sought to for decades.

“Israel eliminated those who killed our Marines in Lebanon, and committed and organized terrorist attacks on our American interests worldwide,” she said, adding that her remarks are motivated by her conviction and life experience and not by any external influence.

Beyond her gratitude to Israel, Gabriel addressed the Lebanese community directly, sharing that thousands of Lebanese, both in the country and abroad, have expressed joy and hope to her. Many see the potential for reclaiming their country from Hezbollah’s control and restoring Lebanon to its former glory, once known as “the Paris of the Middle East,” she explained.

Hezbollah, founded in the early 1980s during Lebanon’s civil war, grew into a powerful political and military force in the country, largely supported by Iran. Its grip over Lebanon has had devastating consequences, Gabriel argued, especially for the Christian population, who have fled the country in large numbers. She likened this exodus to the “brain drain” Europe experienced when Jews were driven out during World War II.

The conservative pundit then recalled a time when relations between Lebanese and Israelis were peaceful, even prosperous. She described how many Lebanese lived and worked in Israel, commuting freely between the two nations.

However, she lamented that Hezbollah’s rise to power had erased these peaceful ties, driving Lebanese Christians and other communities to flee for their safety.

“Hezbollah does not want a Christian president in the country,” she said. “They have terrorized the Lebanese people of all faiths, especially the Christians.”

Gabriel urged Lebanese leaders and influencers to take advantage of this historic moment to build peace with Israel. Drawing parallels to the peace agreements Israel has forged with other Arab nations like Jordan, Egypt, and the UAE, she insisted that Lebanon could also join this movement toward regional stability.

“Now is the time,” she declared, calling on Lebanese leaders across the world to unite and take back their country from Hezbollah’s grip. “Let’s make history together and bring peace to Lebanon.”

Gabriel concluded her message by encouraging those who are interested in joining her movement to contact her, emphasizing the urgency of this opportunity for Lebanon’s future.

In response, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, who served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump, thanked Gabriel for her “outspoken bravery” and “courage” for the Lebanese.

Gabriel, who founded ACT for America to educate and mobilize citizens to safeguard American security “against all threats foreign and domestic,” has long been outspoken in her criticism of Hezbollah and its impact on Lebanon.

She has praised the Jewish State’s resilience and strength, calling its courage “inspiring,” while insisting that supporting Israel is consistent with putting America first. She frequently stresses the intertwined fates of the U.S. and Israel, asserting that “If you stand against Israel, you stand against America.”

She has also accused the Biden administration of having empowered adversaries like Iran, whose influence over groups such as Hezbollah threatens regional stability.

“The Biden-Harris administration has not only betrayed the U.S. but also our allies, enabling Iran’s reign of terror,” she noted. “Their policies have strengthened Iran, revitalized its economy, and increased its global threat.”

Highlighting the dangers posed by Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah to both Israel and Lebanon, she frequently underscores her personal experiences as a Lebanese Christian affected by Islamic terrorism.

In her call for action, Gabriel advocates for the destruction of the “terrorist regime” in Iran and voices support for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Lebanese Christians who seek freedom from Islamic terrorism.

On Tuesday, Gabriel appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, offering a history lesson on Israel’s 2005 complete withdrawal from Gaza and the subsequent actions of Palestinians there that turned the coastal enclave into a terror bastion.

On Friday, she mocked President Joe Biden for telling Israel to not hit Iran’s oil fields or nuclear sites.

Israel has been engaged in ongoing clashes with Hezbollah after the group launched attacks following Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israeli civilians, which left nearly 1,200 dead and more than 240 hostages taken.

Having actively sought to expand its influence beyond the Middle East, Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization by more than a dozen countries and international entities, including major Western nations, members of the European Union, and most Arab League member states, due to its involvement in terrorist activities against American, French, Israeli, and other targets.

Lebanon has the second-largest Christian population in the Middle East, with Maronite Catholics being the largest group, alongside Melkite Greek Catholics, Greek Orthodox, and Armenians, spread across key regions like Jounieh, Mount Lebanon, and Zahle.

In the Levantine country, many Christians have endured brutal violence, displacement, and political exclusion as Hezbollah’s power has grown, forcing large numbers to flee the country. In addition to persecuting Christians, Islamic terrorist groups have spread fear and instability that has driven countless Lebanese Christians into exile.