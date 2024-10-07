A.J. Rice: Mock the Hell out of the Cultural Marxists

Columnist, humorist, and CEO of Publius PR A.J. Rice recently joined Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot 125 to talk about his latest book, The White Privilege Album, which he describes as being in the spirit of Rush Limbaugh and Andrew Breitbart.

The subtitle is Bringing Racial Harmony to Very Fine People…on Both Sides. The book comes on the heels of Rice’s #1 bestseller, The Woking Dead. “Our job is to use irreverent humor to illustrate truth,” Rice said. “That’s what I’m doing with the book. It’s a fun read– there’s 12 chapters with the 12 months of privilege and I go through the whole calendar year, January to December. I go through American traditions, American events, holidays that have been, you know, ripped apart like Columbus Day and Thanksgiving, and I defend them all.”

LISTEN:

But there is a seriousness behind the comedy, he explained: “When you hear the left talking about white privilege…they’re talking about Judeo-Christian, Greco-Roman civilization. Israel is the canary in the mine shaft right now.” He added that “When you look Israel, it’s like a matchbox in the middle of a football field, surrounded by enemies and yet somehow they’re the apartheid state. They’re the colonial power….that’s the argument they make…They see it as a threat which is why Israel has to go.”

Rice says his book attempts to put together a unified theory of wokeness. “It’s like a Crayola 64 box of craziness,” he said. “You’ve got this combo of political correctness mixed with cancel culture and identity politics…I mean look, right now I think what we’ve got the sort of Walking Dead and the woke zombies and the people that shout white privilege on the run a little bit. And we have them on the run I think because you know trickle down wokeness equals trickle down misery…People are pushing back.”

He noted that Elon coming out for Donald Trump and Kid Rock shooting up a case of Bud Light were watershed moments in the culture. “You see some of these corporate stooges, some of these dummies that push DEI and ESG, backing off of some of this stuff, because it’s not working. The American people don’t want it, right? They don’t want Tim and Jim in the women’s locker room, they don’t want their daughter getting a fast-pitch softball from a guy, you know? So, there’s a breaking point with it and I think we’re inside of it.”

But again, mocking the cultural Marxists is Rice’s M.O, so when asked about the various constituencies such as Hispanics and Blacks possibly moving toward Trump as the presidential election approaches, he joked, “The way they [the left] will explain it is that they are all ‘white-adjacent.’ This is this new term that they use. So come November there might be a lot of different groups with a lot of different backgrounds, and they’re all going to be explained as ‘white adjacent.’”

“So, Kamala Harris already has the miserable unmarried white woman constituency locked up,” he continued. “They were bragging about the Taylor Swift endorsement, the unmarried single cat lady sitting at home listening to Taylor all miserable … They talk about joy but let’s be honest, if there’s anything that sucks more joy from your life it’s cultural Marxists in your face all day long.”

He added, “They bring nothing but anti-joy on a daily basis. So, yeah, we’ll see, but that’s pretty much the only constituency they’re going to have left here soon.”

Breitbart readers can find the book at WhitePrivilegeAlbum.com.