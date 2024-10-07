Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde mocked incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) attacks against him in an advertisement, joking that he “hates puppies” and thinks “Santa should be arrested for breaking and entering.”

On X, Hovde posted a video of a hilarious advertisement mocking Baldwin’s attacks against him, noting that “she can’t run on her record” because she “doesn’t want to talk about voting” against “cutting taxes on Social Security benefits, or giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded checks.”

“Meet Eric Hovde, the worst person in human history,” the advertisement begins. “He hates puppies, rainbows, football, and ice cream. He once said, ‘Santa should be arrested for breaking and entering.’ He owns a home in Transylvania because he’s really a vampire and wants to suck your blood. And, if he’s elected to the Senate, he will make everyone wear purple and force kids to eat nothing but asparagus and Brussels sprouts. What a jerk!”

“Whenever I turn on the TV, I have to laugh at the latest attacks on me,” Hovde says in the advertisement. “But, what else should you expect from a career politician like Tammy Baldwin when she can’t run on her record? She doesn’t want to talk about voting no against cutting taxes on Social Security benefits, or giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded checks, or forcing girls to compete against guys in high school sports. Her record is radical, extreme, and wrong. I’m Eric Hovde, and I approve this message. It’s time for a change.”

Several people responded to Hovde’s post by agreeing that Baldwin did not “want to talk about her record.”

“What’s sad is this is literally what Senator Baldwin and her allies have run on TV for months,” Dave Rexrode, the Founder and President of Bluestone Strategies and Consulting Group wrote in a post on X. “She doesn’t want to talk about her record so it’s attacks like this while people struggle to pay bills, our border is wide open, and our streets aren’t safe.”

“Wisconsin knows it’s time for a change,” another person wrote in a post on X.

John Jennings, who previously worked as a Faith Coalition Assistant and Intern for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) campaign, noted that “Youngkin did a similar ad.”

“Glenn Youngkin did a similar ad in Virginia and it played very well,” Jennings wrote in a post.

The campaign advertisement from Hovde comes as a recent poll from the Cook Political Report found that Baldwin held a two-point lead over Hovde, 49 percent to 47 percent.

Baldwin has previously released a campaign ad accusing Hovde of owning a $3 billion bank in California that allegedly had taken “millions from unknown foreign interests,” after a report found that the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which Baldwin is a co-sponsor of, would not apply to her partner.

Under the bill, which was sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and other lawmakers, such as Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), members of Congress would be required to “divest or place in a blind trust any specified investment owned by the Member,” as well as their spouse, or their dependents.

A report from Axios found that Democrats were growing concerned over the Senate race between Baldwin and Hovde as Baldwin’s “lead in both public and internal polls have deteriorated.”