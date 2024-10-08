Radio host Howard Stern suggested Tuesday his vote for Vice President Kamala Harris was equal to voting for a wall.

“Yes, I’m voting for you. But I would also vote for that wall over there,” Stern told Harris during a Tuesday interview on his radio show.

Stern’s interview with Harris was not full of policy questions or debate. His first question was: “Do you nap at all?” His second question was, “Did you like the Prince soundtrack for the Batman movie?”

“Howard Stern used to broadcast audio of people performing sex acts on each other,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak posted on X. “This interview of Kamala is in that genre.”

The interview was Harris’s third interview in two days. She sat for a 60 Minutes interview on Monday and visited The View on Tuesday morning.

“Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” The View‘s host Sunny Hostin asked.

“There is nothing that comes to mind, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris said:

During the 60 Minutes interview, Harris delivered many incoherent and rambling responses. Harris was asked how she would pay for increased spending. She responded by arguing billionaires will pay for it. Billy Binion, a reporter for Reason, slammed her answer as “economically illiterate” and Tim Young ripped her as the “dumbest candidate ever.”

When asked about why she changed many policy positions she ran on just four years ago, Harris concluded that her “values” have not changed. The Trump War Room X account mocked Harris for not changing her “Marxist” values, while Libs of Tick Tok X account ripped her as a “total train wreck.”

