Former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) says illegal immigration is crowding Americans out of the housing market while crippling resources at hospitals and public schools.

During a speech in Detroit, Michigan this week, Vance defended younger Americans who have yet to buy a home. By age 30, just 42 percent of millennials, for example, own homes. Compare that to more than half of baby boomers who owned homes by the time they turned 30.

Illegal immigration, Vance said, is playing an outsized role in ensuring young Americans cannot afford to buy into the housing market.

“We’re creating a country where everyone in my generation, the millennial generation and younger, are going to be paupers in their own country. And I think that’s a disgrace,” Vance said:

The media, they don’t like to talk about the fact that one of the biggest drivers of housing costs, one of the biggest reasons why our young people can’t afford to buy a home is because under Kamala Harris’s leadership, we have let in millions upon millions of people who don’t have any right to be here. That’s a big driver of housing costs. [Emphasis added]

Vance said the Biden-Harris administration’s policy of massively inflating demand for housing, via unchecked illegal immigration, in return has driven up costs for Americans seeking to buy a home.

“When you let 25 million people come to this country, think about it, you’ve got to house them somewhere … when you do that, you have American homes going to people who have no right to be here in the first place,” Vance said.

WATCH — A Literal WAVE on the Rio Grande: Illegal Immigrants Wade Their Way into U.S.

Corrie Boudreaux via Storyful

“And you know what that means? That means you have American citizens who can’t afford to own a slice of their own country,” he continued. “President Trump believes in this very simple principle: American homes for American citizens, not for people who have no legal right to be in the United States of America.”

Vance also made a pitch to nurses and teachers, explaining that illegal immigration is increasing wait times at hospitals and draining the limited resources of the nation’s public schools.

“You know what else happens when you let in millions of people? Hospital wait times get really big,” Vance said:

You know what, emergency room wait times have skyrocketed in the last few years. So why are we allowing illegal aliens to come into our country and get healthcare that would otherwise go to American citizens? Why don’t we take care of our own people and put American citizens first for a change? It’s got to stop. [Emphasis added]

Vance said that in Michigan, alone, about 85,000 anchor babies — the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens — are enrolled in public schools, many of whom do not speak English.

“Think about what it does to a poor school teacher who is just trying to get by with what they have, is trying to educate their kids, and then you drop in a few dozen kids into that school many of whom don’t speak English,” Vance said. “Do you think that’s good for the education of American students? No, it’s not.”

The nation’s immigration policy, Vance said, ought to be compassionate to Americans.

“So what really bothers me is when Kamala Harris talks about the southern border, she talks about how we need to be compassionate to illegal aliens … our compassion has to start with our fellow citizens who, the people who deserve to be in the United States to begin with,” Vance said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.