Ruben Gallego Hit in Arizona over Democrats’ ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’

The conservative Frontiers of Freedom Action super PAC continues to pound Democrats over the party’s anti-Catholic stances, taking on U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in a tightening race in Arizona.

As Breitbart news has reported, Frontiers of Freedom has been attacking Democrats over Catholic issues across the southwest and in Rust Belt states. Now, a new ad specifically targets Gallego, who is facing Republican Kari Lake.

In a press release, Frontiers of Freedom Action said:

The ad [above] calls out the Arizona media for giving Gallego a “free ride” … [and] features a stark screenshot of the front page of state’s main paper—The Arizona Republic—and demands journalists press Gallego on his far-left voting record in Congress and his refusal to disavow [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [left-wing billionaire George] Soros as well as his “record of anti-Catholic bigotry.” … “Take Gallego,” [super PAC president George] Landrith continued. “He has a voting record no different from Ocasio-Cortez and the ‘Gang of Five’ radicals in Congress. We hope they will steal our ad because it’s modular. All they have to do is put in the right names.” … “Again, I say to Republican candidates; Please steal our ad. All Senate Democrats are being held hostage by the left-wing of their party. They have to vote the extreme left wing agenda or they will face a primary challenge that is heavily financed left wing billionaires like Soros.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and her party are having problems connecting with Catholic voters in the 2024 election. Harris recently elected to skip the Al Smith Dinner, a popular Catholic charity event in New York. She will be the first presidential candidate to do so since Walter Mondale in 1984.

