Conservative Group Expands Ads Highlighting Democrats’ Attacks on Catholic Americans

A conservative super PAC, Frontiers of Freedom Action, expanded its ad campaign highlighting Democrats’ record of attacking Catholics, running spots in Ohio and Pennsylvania against incumbent Sens. Sherrod Brown and Bob Casey.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Frontiers of Freedom Action first launched ads in the southwestern U.S., targeting Catholic and Hispanic voters in Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico, both in English and in Spanish.

The ads highlight Democrats’ efforts to target the Little Sisters of the Poor over their opposition to the contraceptive mandate in Obamacare; Democrats’ history of questioning the faith of Catholic judicial nominees; the Democrats’ efforts to impose transgenderism in sports, even in Catholic schools; and the Biden administration’s history of targeting pro-life groups while neglecting crimes against pro-life pregnancy centers, among other examples of bias.

The ads against Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio are as follows (in English first, then Spanish):

The ads against Sen. Bob Casey in Ohio are as follows (in English first, then Spanish):

In a press release, Frontiers of Freedom Action said: “[W]e had a tremendous response to both our Hispanic-language and English-language ads in the largest nightly news slots in Phoenix … We also hit Spanish media in New Mexico and Nevada …

“The big news is we are now moving east and doing both English and Hispanic broadcasts against Bob Casey in Pennsylvania and Sherrod Brown in Ohio. There are 60,000 Hispanics in Columbus, where we are advertising in Ohio, and half a million in Philadelphia, where we are on Spanish TV.”

