VIDEO: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Mocks Catholics by Feeding Leftist Influencer Doritos on Her Knees

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was seen in a video posted by a leftist influencer feeding the woman Doritos while on her knees.

In the video, posted by leftist influencer @feministabulous, Whitmer is wearing a Harris-Walz hat in what appears to be a mockery of Catholics.

X users blasted the video of a pro-abortion governor and pro-abortion influencer mocking the Catholic faith.

The video and the ensuing outrage it provoked among Catholics comes at a precarious time for Democrats, especially in Whitmer’s home state of Michigan.

In an interview with Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Faith and Freedom founder and Chairman Ralph Reed specifically highlighted the critical role the Catholic vote will play in swing states.

“Then you turn to the Roman Catholic vote, which is going to be so critical, particularly in the upper Midwest states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. He’s already winning the Catholic vote today, 52 to 47 percent,” he said, citing Pew Research data, which he noted was taken before Vice President Kamala Harris became the first nominee for president since the 1980s to decline attending the Al Smith Dinner.

On Thursday, an internal poll by Fabrizio/McLaughlin showed former President Trump with a one-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan.