Kamala Harris Posed for Second Vogue Cover as Hurricane Helene Destruction and Death Toll Mounts

Vice President Kamala Harris posed for a Vogue cover photoshoot on October 7, 2024, as search and rescue efforts were still underway for Hurricane Helene survivors.

The cover was released on Friday, although the photoshoot was done earlier this week.

Not only did the photoshoot occur on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that killed around 1,200, it occurred as the search for survivors from Hurricane Helene is ongoing.

Hundreds of people are still missing. According to a Google spreadsheet started by a volunteer, more than 400 people are still missing. There are at least 230 dead across five states, with the death toll increasing daily.

According to the News & Observer, the death toll in North Carolina reached 115 on Friday. The toll was 92 the day before.

In addition, at almost 70,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Georgia have not yet had power restored.

On the day of the photoshoot, which was not on her official schedule, Harris posted on X a website and phone number that survivors could contact for FEMA assistance:

Disaster assistance is available for Hurricane Helene survivors throughout the southeast. For help, impacted residents in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia can:

☑️ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

☑️ Call 1-800-621-3362

☑️ Use the FEMA app

However, as Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright pointed out during an interview with investigative journalist Sara Carter, many residents do not have a phone or computer due to the devastation. Harris has claimed FEMA agents are going door-to-door to provide assistance.

