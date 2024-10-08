An exasperated North Carolina sheriff slammed the Biden-Harris administration’s offer to Hurricane Helene survivors of $750 in “immediate” relief funds, arguing it was nothing compared to what they gave Ukraine and because it requires access to the internet — which residents in the worst-hit areas still do not have.

“That lady that’s running for president talks about the $750. Heh — what about all that money you give to Ukraine and all these other people who really want to kill us and don’t want to do anything to help us. Why don’t you just give that money to them, that’s who you want to give it to to be begin with,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told FOX News contributor Sara Carter in a video she posted to X on Tuesday.

Carter, who conducted the interview in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, without internet connection and later uploaded it to X, said that a lot of people she talked to have been turned down for the $750.

Wright responded, “Well, they talked about ‘get on your phone and computer.’ Do you not see what the devastation is? They don’t have a phone or computer!”

Carter noted, “There’s nothing up here, there’s no phone or communication. I’m going to be posting this later, there’s no way to access the internet unless you have a Starlink net.”

“Thank you, Elon Musk,” Wright added.

As Breitbart News reported Monday, more than 255,000 customers across the southeast were still without power.

Wright said his message to the Biden-Harris White House is to “stay away.”

“If you’re going to be doing the things you’re talking about doing, we’d just soon you stay out of the way and let the good men and women around the mountain area and the foothills take care of their own because you’re nothing more than a boat anchor,” he said.

To former President Donald Trump, he said, “Come soon, President Donald Trump, we need you. We need you.”

The Biden-Harris administration last week announced that Americans affected by Hurricane Helene could go online and apply for $750 for immediate needs, which sparked criticism that the amount was paltry compared to the $8 billion that was announced for Ukraine just days before.

The Biden-Harris administration has since argued that Americans are able to apply for assistance to repair storm-related damage to their homes and personal property, as well as for assistance to find temporary housing.

On October 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it has provided $45 million in disaster relief thus far: $23 million to people in Florida, $17 million to North Carolina, and $4.5 million to South Carolina.

