Tim Walz Sidesteps When Asked if Biden Has Done ‘Everything Right’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) refused to definitively say if President Joe Biden has done everything right during his administration, asserting during an interview on Friday with ABC News’s Michael Strahan that the 81-year-old has “done everything in the best interest of the American public.”

“Do you think that Biden done everything right?” Strahan asked Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. Walz refused to offer a definitive “yes” or “no” answer, instead stating that he does not know if “any of us do everything right.”

“But I can tell you, he’s done everything in the best interest of the American public. He’s listened to … the public good. He’s asked for answers, and I think, you know, and reevaluated afterwards,” Walz said.

“And I think if your values and the judgments you’re making and the ethical decisions you’re making — he’s done that,” Walz continued, asserting that he saw that in real time in Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I again have seen the difference that it made, especially during the COVID pandemic, of what it looks like to have that ethical, visionary leadership versus someone who’s incredibly self-centered,” Walz said, making no mention of Biden’s countless failures during that period of time, such as going back on his word and actually attempting to force vaccines on the public, putting countless Americans in a position to potentially lose their jobs. It was only because of the Supreme Court that Americans were spared of that Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule. He also made no mention of a court stepping in and bringing an end to mass masking under the Biden-Harris administration, despite him initially promising universal masking for “just” 100 days.

During that same interview, Walz offered a confusing explanation for the apparent discrepancy between his position on the electoral college and the campaign’s.

“[I] want to go back to something you said on Tuesday. He said, I think all of us know the electoral college needs to go, but the campaign came out later that night and they said that’s not their stance,” Strahan said.

“Well, it’s not the campaign’s position. And the point I’m trying to make is, is that there’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state. And I think the sense some of folks feel that’s not the case. Our campaign does that. And the point I’m saying is, I’m in five states in two days. We’re out there making the case that the campaign’s position is clear, that that’s not their position, their position. And my position is, is to make sure that everybody understands their vote, no matter what state they’re in, matters,” Walz said, prompting Strahan to push back.

“So that’s something that you and Vice President Harris disagree on?” he asked, prompting a convoluted answer from Walz.

“I have spoken about in the past, but she’s been very clear on this and the campaign and my position is the campaign’s position,” he added.

