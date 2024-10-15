Betting Markets Deliver Trump a Commanding Lead over Harris

Betting markets are lining up to show former President Donald Trump with a winning lead over Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House.

The Republican currently has a -145 line on BetOnline , compared to Harris’s +125. A negative line means that bookmakers believe the odds favor that person to win, the Independent notes.

Other sites show a similar shift to Trump over his Democratic rival with 20 days to go until polling.

Fox News reports after favoring Harris for two straight months, traders on PredictIt have now flipped for Trump, mirroring other betting markets that show the former president is the odds-on favorite to win the election.

As of Monday afternoon, Trump was favored over Harris, 54 percent to 49 percent on PredictIt, and the shift that occurred last week is also the first time Harris has dipped below 50 percent on the platform since late July.

RSBN / YouTube

“With three weeks left in the campaign, and polling showing things remain essentially tied, I don’t think these are the last flips we will see in the market,” PredictIt spokesperson Lindsey Singer told FOX Business.

Fox News further reports that on crypto-based prediction market PolyMarket, traders have seen Trump as more competitive over the past few months and showed the two candidates in a dead heat at the start of October, but Trump has since pulled away with a lead.

As of Monday, PolyMarket bettors gave Trump a 55 percent chance of returning to the White House and only a 45 percent chance for Harris.

The former president is also projected to win according to every prediction market tracked by RealClearPolitics.

RCP betting odds data collectively gives the former president a 54.1 percent chance of winning the election, compared to Harris’ 44.9 percent.