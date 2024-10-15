Biden Suggests He Wants Trump in Prison — After Kamala Warns Trump Will Prosecute Opponents

President Joe Biden suggested Tuesday that he is looking forward to seeing former President Donald Trump imprisoned — right after Vice President Kamala Harris warned that Trump would prosecute his opponents.

Speaking at a rally for Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden said:

And folks, look. This is the same guy who’s been held liable for $83 million for sexual abuse and defamation, the same guy for getting rid of Roe V. Wade, the same guy with three other major cases waiting for him when he loses. And by the way, 34 felonies, and so far — he had to get sentenced. He got the sentence kick back, but I want to watch that sentence. Look, Donald Trump is not running for you. He’s running for himself. I think he’s running to stay out of jail.

C-SPAN

Earlier, on The Breakfast Club, with host “Charlamagne tha God,” Harris had warned:

Harris: Donald Trump has been very clear that he would weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies [sic]. He has been very clear that he would take out the independent folks who are in there and put in there instead his loyalists [sic]. So understand, again, you talk about — because this brings back to exactly your point about threats to the to our democracy. Donald Trump would go into the Department of Justice and manipulate it in such a way that it would be used as a weapon against his political enemies. Charlamagne: Yeah, he’s going to lock y’all up if he gets back in office. Harris: Well, by the way, he’s going to — You should look at his words. I don’t think that you, as a journalist, should should feel so so sure that — Charlamagne: One hundred percent. Harris: Journalists, judges, others — and you know who does that? Dictators do that. Other countries do that.

The irony is that the Department of Justice and elected Democratic prosecutors at the state level have been prosecuting Trump for several years in highly dubious and, critics say, partisan cases.

Trump’s “34 felonies” relate to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Crawford) as part of a legal non-disclosure agreement. George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg claimed that Trump failed to report the payments as federal campaign expenditures; the conviction is considered likely to be overturned on appeal. (Under the same standard, Harris or her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, could be prosecuted for his payments to a former nanny as part of a non-disclosure agreement relating to his affair with her, which ended his first marriage.)

Biden has also admitted to placing inappropriate influence on the Department of Justice to prosecute protesters who were present at the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, saying that he hoped the department “goes after them and holds them accountable criminally.”

“The way I said it was not appropriate,” he later admitted on CNN.

