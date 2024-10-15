Fact Checks: Top Three Lies Kamala Harris Told Charlamagne tha God

Vice President Kamala Harris slung many untrue statements during her Tuesday interview with Charlamagne tha God.

The interview, which was another softball discussion with a media ally, was not fact checked by the host, allowing Harris to roll from one misstatement to the next.

Below are the top three untrue statements during the hour interview:

ONE: Harris falsely claimed that former President Trump will “terminate the Constitution.”

Breitbart News previously fact checked the repeated claim as false. The false statement stems from a CNN article that mischaracterized Trump’s statements.

TWO: Harris claimed again that “Congress has to act to fix the immigration system” to solve the southern border invasion.

Breitbart News previously fact checked the repeated claim as false.

Laws to prevent illegal entry and to secure the southern border are already on the books.

Moreover, since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies; they suspended the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office, for example.

THREE: Harris claimed Trump called military service members “suckers and losers.”

Breitbart News previously fact checked the repeated claim as false, Joel Pollak reported:

This is another Biden mainstay, based on an unsubstantiated claim in 2020 in The Atlantic that Trump had refused to visit the graves of U.S. soldiers in Europe, and had disparaged dead soldiers. Bad weather had prevented Trump from visiting the graves, and the claim about “suckers and losers” was denied by everyone who was with Trump. Biden cited former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, but Kelly simply repeated the claim as it had been reported in the media; he did not say that he heard the president say those words.

Honorable Mention:

Harris claimed she “grew up in the middle class…”

Breitbart News previously fact checked the repeated claim as false, according to Emma-Jo Morris:

Kamala Harris has crafted a contrived persona and a phony identity to advance her career, portraying herself as part of a “marginalized group.” The logic is something like this: If she is perceived as part of a victim class (spoiler: she’s not) based on her race, few, if any, will press her on her politics.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.