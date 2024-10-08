CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump “would terminate the Constitution of the United States,” Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on The View.
VERDICT: FALSE. Trump vowed many times to protect the Constitution.
“He has said he would terminate the Constitution of the United States,” Harris said, regurgitating a false narrative from the establishment media.
In 2020, CNN wrote the headline: “Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post.
The story read:
Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories.
“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social and accused “Big Tech” of working closely with Democrats. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Trump’s post came after the release of internal Twitter emails showing deliberation in 2020 over a New York Post story about material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
