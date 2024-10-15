Three illegal aliens are accused of sexually abusing a child in Palm Beach County, Florida, after having been released into the United States from the southern border by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Honduran illegal aliens Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez have been arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and charged with capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

According to police, the three illegal aliens sexually abused the child over the last two months.

Palm Beach County officials revealed that two of the illegal aliens, Selvin and Erick, crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. Both turned themselves into Border Patrol agents and were subsequently released into the U.S. interior and told to appear before a federal immigration judge at a later date.

Neither Selvin nor Erick appeared at the immigration hearings.

Meanwhile, officials said Jesersson crossed the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year and was similarly released into the U.S. interior. Jesersson was told to appear in federal immigration court in 2028.

All three illegal aliens are currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

