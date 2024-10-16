Bill Clinton: Ethel Kennedy ‘Would Flirt with Me in the Most Innocent Ways’

Former President Bill Clinton claimed that Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, “would flirt” with him “in the most innocent ways.”

During her funeral on Wednesday, Clinton spoke about how Ethel Kennedy, the mother of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had been “an amazing fireball of continuous energy.”

Clinton, who is known for having an affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky during his administration, revealed that Ethel Kennedy would reportedly “flirt” with him.

“I was trying to think of whether I could say anything … that would add to what others have said,” Clinton said. “And, I doubt that I can, but I will tell you this, I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways.”

Clinton continued, “I remember once I said, ‘You know, we’re not at replacement population anymore. And, all the politics are anti-immigrant. What are we going to do?’ I said, ‘We need more people like you, eleven kids times a couple hundred thousand and we’re back in business,’ and she said, ‘No, that’s not a good idea. You can’t do this unless you really want to.'”

The former president continued to describe Ethel Kennedy as being “an amazing fireball,” adding that “it was wonderful to be around her.”

Ethel Kennedy died at the age of 96 last Thursday after suffering a stroke the week before.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) announced his grandmother’s death in a post on X, revealing that she had died “from complications related to a stroke.”

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy,” the former congressman wrote. “She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.”

“She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant,” Joe Kennedy added. “And we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; and her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie.”