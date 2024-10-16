Poll: National Swing Builds in Donald Trump’s Direction

The presidential race is swinging in former President Donald Trump’s direction, according to a national poll released by Marquette.

The latest survey shows both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied with 50 percent support each in a two-way race with leaners included. This reflects a four-point swing in Trump’s direction, as the last poll — released August 1 — showed Harris up by four points, garnering 52 percent support to Trump’s 48 percent support.

The survey also took a look at the results with a “full field” and found Harris up by a single percentage point — 48 percent to Trump’s 47 percent support. Another four percent said “other.” For greater perspective, the last survey showed Harris up by eight points in the full field, with 50 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

The survey also showed Trump trouncing Harris on specific issues. For instance, when asked who they believe would do a better job of handling the economy, most, 52 percent, said Trump, compared to 38 percent who said Harris. Just six percent said they are “both about the same,” and four percent said “neither” are good.

Similarly, when asked who they believe would do better at handling immigration and the border, 51 percent said Trump. Just 39 percent chose Harris.

On the issue of the Israel/Hamas war, 44 percent said Trump would be better at handling it, compared to 35 percent who said the same of Harris.

Trump also has a three-point edge on who respondents believe would better handle foreign relations, while Harris takes the lead on abortion policy and healthcare, ensuring fair elections, and handling Medicare and Social Security.

The survey was taken October 1-10, 2024, among 699 likely voters. It has a +/- 4.7 percent margin of error. It comes as Trump continues to perform well in key swing states as the election draws nearer.