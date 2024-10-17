Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is filing legislation to clarify federal law so states can more easily remove foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, from voter rolls without pushback from the federal government, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Gaetz’s “National Motor Voter Clarification Act” would ensure that United States Code is clear states have every right to remove illegal aliens from their voter rolls.

The legislation is significant as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the state of Virginia’s Board of Elections for removing foreign nationals from its voter rolls so close to the upcoming presidential election.

Virginia election officials removed more than 6,300 foreign nationals from its voter rolls from January 2022 through July of this year.

The DOJ lawsuit claims Virginia election officials violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. Gaetz blasted the lawsuit in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Last week, the Biden-Harris DOJ turned its fire on Governor Youngkin of Virginia, suing to stop him from removing illegal aliens from the Virginia voter rolls,” Gaetz said.

“I agree with the Governor that removing non-Americans from voter rolls is ‘common sense and constitutional,’ which is why I am introducing the ‘National Motor Voter Clarification Act,'” Gaetz continued.

While the DOJ lawsuit claims removing ineligible voters from voter rolls within 90 days of an election is a violation of federal law, Gaetz’s bill would amend Title 52 of the U.S. Code to ensure that states can easily remove such ineligible voters, particularly due to lack of American citizenship, within those 90 days.

“It’s telling that the only ‘election integrity’ work the Biden-Harris Department of Justice seems interested in is ensuring maximal turnout for people who can’t even legally vote,” Gaetz said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.