Exclusive — Kelly Loeffler: ‘Huge’ Early Voting Numbers in Georgia; over Half a Million

More than a half a million people in Georgia have cast their vote this election cycle in the first two days of early voting alone, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked Loeffler, founder and chairwoman of Greater Georgia — an organization focused on voter mobilization and election integrity — about the early voting numbers in Georgia, which officially kicked off on Tuesday.

“So huge numbers,” she said, noting that the previous record for early voting has already been smashed.

“The prior record for day one voting was 136,000 — blew that away, over 300,000,” she said. “After yesterday, it was 550,000 people [who] have voted.”

“So about ten percent of the state in the first two days,” she said, explaining that the last day of early voting is typically the biggest day.

“Normally, the last day of early voting, which comes 19 days after the first day, is the biggest day. But we’ve also broken that record,” Loeffler said, predicting “unprecedented turnout for this election”:

The former senator added that in terms of where these voters are coming from in the Peach State, “it looks very good.” However, she cautioned Republicans to keep the pedal to the metal.

“The moment we get complacent or take our foot off the gas, the momentum goes away,” she warned. “So we got to build on this.”

