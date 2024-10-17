Former President Donald Trump is edging out Vice President Kamala Harris in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to a Napolitan News survey conducted by RMG Research.

The survey found half, 50 percent, of likely voters in the Badger State supporting Trump. Harris follows closely behind, garnering 49 percent support. The outlet noted that September’s poll had the figures swapped, with Harris leading with 50 percent support to Trump’s 49.

The survey was taken October 10-16, 2024, among 787 likely Wisconsin voters. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error:x

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump has the slightest edge in the RealClearPolitics average polls, leading by an average of .1 percent.

Overall, Trump is in a “very good position” in battleground states, James Blair, who is running the political operations for the Trump campaign, told Breitbart News Saturday last week — even in Wisconsin.

“I mean, Wisconsin, super close state, as we know, very, very high turnout state. Lowest number of raw vote changes according to the final tallies between ’16 and ’20. But again, mail ballots there down 68 percent,” he explained.

“That’s a difference of like 440,000 ballots that went out four years ago that aren’t going out this time,” he said, although he admitted that Wisconsin is, historically, difficult to poll. Nevertheless, there are “lots of reason for optimism” for the Trump campaign regarding that state, he added.

C-SPAN

Trump took Wisconsin in 2016 by less than one percentage point, and in 2020, per official results, President Biden took the state by less than a single percentage point.