Former President Donald Trump will be the only presidential candidate to show up on Thursday at the bipartisan Al Smith Dinner. Vice President Kamala Harris opted to just send in a pre-recorded video.

Harris will be the first Democrat candidate to skip the dinner since 1984, raising the question why she would skip a bipartisan event, as she tries to frame herself as a unity candidate.

Al Smith Dinner, an event meant to be in the spirit of bipartisan unity, is an annual Catholic charity dinner that is expected to raise $10 million for charities supporting women and children.

“The Al Smith dinner is not red or blue. It’s red, white and blue. It’s all about patriotism, it’s all about the country and it’s all about humor,” Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York, ripped Harris in an interview with the Good Newsroom.

“It’s not a campaign speech. It’s not a stump speech,” Dolan added. “Now, some candidates might use it for that, but that’s not the nature or purpose of the evening, either. You know, Ronald Reagan’s line [was] the Al Smith dinner is the rare time where politicians act like statesmen.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is scheduled to attend and serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

“I really thought and I tried to press this, Jim, with their people, this is literally up her alley,” Dolan said. “I mean, here you got somebody talking about ‘Oh, can’t we bring amity and unity?’

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.