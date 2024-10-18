Cardinal Dolan on Kamala Harris Skipping Al Smith Dinner: ‘It’s a Shame’

It is a “shame” that the Al Smith Dinner was imbalanced due to Vice President Kamala Harris refusing to show up to the event in person, Cardinal Dolan said prior to the event during Conversation with Cardinal Dolan Podcast this week.

“This year will be imbalanced because sadly, Kamala Harris isn’t coming. … It’s a shame because the nature of the evening is to bring people together,” he said.

“The nature of the evening is civility, patriotism, humor. It’s to a campaign speech. It’s not a campaign stop,” he continued in reaction to the news that Harris would not participate in person.

Indeed, Harris only provided a taped appearance to the event, which was described as “disrespectful” and “historically bad.” The prerecorded video was a poorly performed skit alongside Saturday Night Live alumni Molly Shannon, and it did not seem to generate any laughs from the audience:

Former President Donald Trump, however, brought down the house, offering edgy jokes that prompted giggles across the room.

“All polls are indicating I’m leading big with the Catholic vote, as I should be, but I don’t think Kamala has given up yet. She hasn’t. Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving Communion from Gretchen Whitmer,” Trump joked, offering some advice to organizers on how to attract Harris next time.

“But if you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis,” he joked.

Trump also made an edgy swipe at the “White Dudes for Harris” group.

“But I’m not worried about them,” Trump said. “Their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me”:

“Her missing the Al Smith Dinner last night in New York City — a straight up insult to Catholic voters all across the country,” Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“You know, these are the types of campaign missteps that they’re making right now,” he added.

