Nolte: Heartless Millionaire Tim Walz Says Mom Counts On Social Security to Feed Herself

Kamala Harris’s running mate, millionaire Tim Walz, admits his mother counts on her social security check to feed herself.

This is truly unreal:

“You know what?” Elmer Fudd tells a crowd of supporters about his 90-year-old mother. “When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself.”

Fudd then says this about Trump: “He doesn’t give a damn if his Social Security check comes or not … If any of our relatives … tell us that Donald Trumps [sic] understand [sic] us — well, that’s bullshit.”

According to Forbes, Walz is worth “over $1 million.” So…

Why does a millionaire’s 90-year-old mom need a Social Security check to feed herself? Why is that monthly check — in Tim’s words — “how she’s going to feed herself”?

His lack of humanity does not surprise me at all, nor does his lack of self-awareness. After all, this is the same asshole who bragged in front of the whole country how, as a teacher, none of his students made it to Yale.

“I had 24 kids in my high school class, and none of them went to Yale,” Walz said during his speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Wait? You’re proud of that?

Get a load of this guy making political points by admitting that none of the kids he was responsible for teaching went to Yale and that his own aged mother stresses over buying food while he swims in a Scrooge McDuck pile of money.

I’m no millionaire and I never will be, but never would I allow my aging parents to worry about something as basic as feeding themselves. What the hell is the matter with this guy that he cannot offer his 90-year-old mother the emotional security of knowing that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to the basics of life: food, shelter, power, and medical care?

Am I virtue signaling when I say I would do everything in my power — millionaire or not — to ensure the last thing my parents ever worried about was food? I sure hope not because I would hate to think about what that says about our society. Isn’t caring for your aging parents one of those things all normal people just do?

Taking care of family is a privilege, not a burden. But heartless millionaire Tim Walz sounds like he doesn’t take very good care of his mother, and then proves he’s terribly out of touch by using his shameful neglect as a political talking point.

