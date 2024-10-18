Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reportedly in talks with former President Donald Trump’s campaign to join him on the campaign trail for an event, according to several sources.

Sources close to the talks informed the Bulwark that while “details and dates” for an event with Haley and Trump had not been finalized, Haley and the Trump campaign have reportedly had talks regarding the two of them taking part in a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity at the event of October.

Two sources familiar with the discussions also confirmed to CNN that Haley was talking with the Trump campaign about joining the former president on the campaign trail for an event.

Haley joining Trump on the campaign trail would help Trump with women voters, with one Republican operative explaining to the outlet that “Republican candidates,” like Trump, “struggle with” earning support from female voters.

“We’re seeing Republican candidates struggle with women, and that includes Donald Trump,” the Republican operative explained. “Haley helps with that.”

Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie wrote in a post on X that “sources familiar” with the talks had confirmed to Fox News political reporter Paul Steinhauser that Haley was “in talks to” join Trump on the campaign trail.

“This after TRUMP told Fox and Friends “Nikki is already in. You know, she’s out campaigning,'” Hasnie wrote in her post.

In May, Haley revealed during a speech at the Hudson Institute that she intended to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election, noting that she was putting her “priorities on a president” who would “have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies” accountable.

“I put my priorities on a president who’s gonna have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account,” Haley said at the time. “Who would secure the border, no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom. A president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies, I’ve made that clear. Many, many times, but Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump.”

Haley’s announcement that she would be voting for Trump came after she dropped out of the Republican presidential primary in March, after facing a series of losses. After dropping out, Haley, who previously served as the governor of South Carolina, “fell short” of endorsing Trump, like admitting that he would probably be the party’s nominee for president.

The former South Carolina governor has previously been critical of Trump, stating that picking Trump to be the Republican Party’s nominee “is like suicide” for the United States.