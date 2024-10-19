Trump: Netanyahu Is Winning by Doing the Opposite of What Biden, Harris Say

Former President Donald Trump told a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday that Israel was succeeding in its war because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did the opposite of what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had told him.

As Breitbart News has noted, Netanyahu had managed to destroy most of Hamas, kill Hezbollah’s leaders, and — in recent days — eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, largely by defying Biden and Harris.

Trump picked up on that point at a rally in Latrobe, east of Pittsburgh:

This election is a choice between whether we will have a[n] incredible four more years of failure — it’s such a horrible four years. We had a horrible think of that. Everything they touch turns to [Audience: “Shit!”]. Everything. Inflation, Afghanistan. How about Afghanistan — most embarrassing moment in the history of — everything they’ve touched. Even now. He’s telling Israel everything he said to Israel was exactly the opposite. He’s the greatest — I will say this about Biden. He’s the single greatest expert on foreign policy in history. You know what that means? If you did the exact opposite of what he suggested every single time, you’d go down as the greatest foreign policy president in history. If you did the exact opposite — everything is a failure. And he’s telling Bibi Netanyahu, don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t do this — all our great congressmen are there — and don’t do any of these things. And Bibi didn’t listen to him and I tell you what, they’re in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago. That’s for sure. Nobody’s ever seen anything like that like this happened. And Bibi called me today, and he said it’s incredible what’s happened. They said it’s pretty incredible, but he wouldn’t listen to Biden because if he did, they wouldn’t be in this position. And she’s worse than him. She’s not as smart as him. And I’m not saying he’s the smartest. I’m not saying he’s the smartest, but she’s not as smart as him.

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu and Trump spoke after an Iranian-backed assassination attempt in which a Hezbollah drone targeted Netanyahu’s home. Neither Biden and Harris called Netanyahu after the event.

