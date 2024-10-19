Biden, Harris Fail to Call Netanyahu After Assassination Attempt; Trump, Starmer, Johnson Do

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both failed to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after an Iranian-backed assassination attempt by Hezbollah on Saturday when a drone hit his private residence.

As Breitbart News reported, Hezbollah launched three drones at Israel. Two were downed, but a third reached the personal home of Netanyahu and his wife. They were not home at the time and there were no injuries as a result.

Still, Netanyahu warned Iran that the “assassination attempt” would be a “grave mistake.” (Iran reportedly attempted to distance itself from Hezbollah’s attack.)

The Times of Israel reported that Trump spoke with Netanyahu after the event, as well as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).

United Kingdom Prime Minsiter Keir Starmer called Netanyahu and also said that he had been “alarmed” by the drone attack. But neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris apparently bothered to call, sources said.

Biden did speak with Netanyahu earlier in the week, after Israeli soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a chance encounter in Rafah. Biden and Harris opposed Israel entering Rafah, despite the likelihood of finding Hamas leaders there.

Biden has had a frosty relationship with Netanyahu. Harris used a meeting with Netanyahu to issue a statement blasting Israel for “human suffering” in Gaza.

