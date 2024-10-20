Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Sirius XM that his rally at Madison Square Garden next weekend sold out in mere hours.

Trump joined Breitbart News Washinton Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle for a 25-minute-long special report interview Saturday. When asked what Americans can expect at Sunday’s rally in the Big Apple, Trump emphasized that it will be a sold-out event.

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Fmr. President Donald J. Trump – October 19, 2024

“We sold it out in less than three hours. But people are going to come anyway. We have big screens outside. It’s going to be unbelievable. So come anyway. I mean, come, maybe you get in, I don’t know, but it sold out very quickly,” Trump said. “It’s fantastic. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Madison Square Garden has a vibrant history with American sports, entertainment, and politics. It was the sight of the “Fight of the Century” between Muhammid Ali and Joe Frazier in March 1971, the historic game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, and the 1994 New York Rangers’ Stanley Cup victory.

Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and the Rolling Stones are some of the music titans who have graced the new Garden with their talents, while it has hosted several Democrat National Conventions and one Republican National Convention in 2004. And, of course, the old Madison Square Garden, which closed in 1968, was where Marilyn Monroe sang the most memorable iteration of “Happy Birthday” in world history to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Trump first told Breitbart News back in December 2023 that he was considering renting the Garden for a rally.

“I may rent Madison Square Garden, and that’s the belly of the beast, right?” he said.

And while Trump looks forward to a magical night on New York’s biggest stage, he has plenty of other big rallies in store, including Saturday in Pennsylvania.