‘The Belly of the Beast’ — Trump Books Madison Square Garden for Rally in Home Stretch of Campaign

A major campaign rally at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) has been booked by former President Donald Trump later this month as he enters the final stretch of the 2024 race for the White House.

News of the mass rally confirms hints Trump gave Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow and Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle last December when he flagged the move. As Breitbart News subsequently reported he said:

But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move. I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?

Now the New York Post confirms the Republican campaign event is set to take place on Oct. 27, nine days before Election Day, sources told the outlet.

A massive turnout at the Midtown Manhattan venue is expected for the rally, which will be a strictly first-come, first-serve event.

Trump, 78, drew about 16,000 fans for a celebratory gathering at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, last month.

The former president’s Bronx rally over the summer delivered some 10,000 Trump supporters to Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people, the Post notes.

The MSG venue hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1924, 1976, 1980 and 1992, as well as the Republican National Convention in 2004.

The campaign is expected to formally announce the rally on Wednesday, in an email to supporters, sources told the Post.