Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) visited a Wisconsin bar on Sunday and was seen pouring beers for Green Bay Packers fans.

Vance was seen greeting Packers fans gathered at Kroll’s West, a bar and grill in Ashwaubenon, according to a video posted to X by Taylor Van Kirk, the National Press Secretary for Vance.

The crowd could be heard cheering and shouting, “JD Vance! JD Vance!”

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, was seen going behind the counter, shaking hands and taking photos with several Packers fans.

In another video posted by Van Kirk, Vance was seen pouring beers and celebrating with Packers fans gathered inside the establishment.

The Wisconsin Young Republicans posted a video on X showing Vance being given a Packers game-day jersey with his last name on the back.

“We were excited to present a @packers game day jersey for the future Vice President of the United States @JDVance!” the group wrote.

Ben Krumholz, a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter with Fox11 News, posted a photo showing Vance “serving and drinking beer with Packers fans” before the Packers game against the Houston Texans.

Van Kirk also posted another video showing Vance stopping by a Packers tailgate before the game. Vance could be seen signing a Trump/Vance campaign sign and hats and taking photos with people.

“How many people here are going to vote for Donald Trump?” Vance could be heard asking Packers fans in Krolls West, according to a video posted by Taurean Small, a political campaign reporter with CBS News.

“I don’t know what the exact answer is, but it’s good,” Vance added.

In another video posted by Small, Vance was heard encouraging the crowd to “win the battle that really matters” against Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“Let’s beat the Texans today, but most importantly, in two and a half weeks, let’s win the battle that really matters,” Vance said. “Let’s kick Kamala Harris the hell back to San Francisco.”