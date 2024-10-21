JD Vance Dismisses Media’s McDonald’s Critiques: You Cannot Fake That Authenticity

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) dismissed the media’s critiques of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, noting that his day in the Keystone State on Sunday proves that he can connect with voters “better than anyone else.”

“President Trump showed how to connect with voters in Pennsylvania yesterday better than anyone else could – from the french fry station at McDonald’s to the Steelers game on Sunday night,” Vance said, sharing a clip from an appearance on Fox News, where he elaborated further.

“How Much You Paying Me?” Donald Trump Applies for Job at McDonald’s

C-SPAN

Vance first dismissed the media critiques that this was a “staged” thing, pointing out the obvious: Trump is a former president, and there have been at least two attempts on his life, so, of course, precautions had to be made for Trump to work at McDonald’s.

Indeed, Trump had a busy day on Sunday, going viral after working as a fry cook and manning the drive-thru window at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, apron and all.

“My Hands Are Nice and Clean!” Donald Trump Narrates Himself Making Fries at McDonald’s

@margommartin / X, C-SPAN

“The fact that these people are accusing him of a stage managed thing — of course, the president has to have security because there have been two attempts on his life in the last eight weeks,” he said, noting that it would be completely unrealistic to expect Trump to sign a W-9 and go on payroll.

“That’s just not how this works, especially given the security threats on his life. But look, he was interacting with people,” he said.

That aside, Vance said Trump’s authenticity showed through, and the establishment media do not know what to do with that.

“He was talking to the employees. He was giving people food, and he was just being, I think, what he does best, which is just being among the people, talking to them about what they care about, [taking] genuine interest in the employees and their lives and where they came from and what they were actually doing in their job,” Vance said, explaining that you cannot stage or fake that.

“It’s just the genuine person that Donald Trump is, and it’s why I think a lot of working people–even though, of course, he’s a successful real estate billionaire–have this emotional connection to Donald Trump,” Vance said.

McMan of the People! Trump Tells Customer “You’re Not Ordinary” While Working McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Margo Martin / X

“You can’t make up that kind of connection. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris has tried and failed, and I think it’s why her campaign is flailing a little bit right now. [It’s] because she goes into Sheetz and does four takes of her buying Doritos,” he said, showing the contrast.

“Donald Trump just goes into McDonald’s, and he is who he is, and people love him,” he added.

WATCH:

A recent Trafalgar Group survey showed Trump up three points in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania: