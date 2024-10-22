Chris Cuomo unloaded his frustrations about Vice President Kamala Harris and the lack of criticism about Harris from Democrats in a political rant, noting that she is “not a godsend.”

In an episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, the former CNN anchor criticized Democrats for their lack of criticism of Harris, noting that a lot of people in the nation feel that Harris did not receive the nomination to be the Democrat Party’s candidate “the right way.”

“Kamala Harris is not a godsend, alright?” Cuomo said. “You people didn’t even like her six months ago, now all of a sudden she’s black female Jesus, the way Obama was black Jesus. And, let me tell you something, he had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does. And, not just as firsts goes, but his type of campaigning, his type of persuasion, his charisma. He wasn’t viewed with things she is not.”

Cuomo continued: “There is an underlying feeling that she didn’t get this the right way, she may not have won a primary. She didn’t even make it to the first round of primaries when she did run. And, that is both fair and unfair at the same time.”

The former CNN anchor pointed out that the “idea of” not saying “anything bad bad” about Harris “because Trump,” was not effective in getting the nation to a “better place.”

“She has negatives, so does he,” Cuomo added. “Does he have more? Yeah. He also has a way more intense following, that’s why this race is so tight. Explain that to me. Unless you want to write off half this country as bigots, how do you explain it being so tight? Maybe, you’re not as right about everything as you think you are. Maybe, you should be a little more open to the people that you disagree with. Maybe, they’re not all racists.”

Cuomo has previously criticized the Democrats and media for having downplayed the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, asking, “What if it was your father?” or, “What if it was Kamala Harris or President Biden, God forbid?”

In August, Cuomo criticized Harris’s comments on immigration, noting that independent voters would not be satisfied with her comments.