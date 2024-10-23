Kamala Harris’s brief presidential campaign will culminate at the Washington Ellipse in Washington, DC, a block from the National Mall.

With voting in many states already beginning, Harris’s Ellipse speech may be her last chance to appeal to voters. It may also serve as Democrats’ final opportunity to lean on a bogus January 6 narrative that most Americans have ignored or looked past in lieu of a transparent presentation of Democrats’ divisive policy agenda.

The Vice President will make a closing argument to voters that reportedly ignores her record – despite her serving as second-in-command in an administration that has governed the nation for almost four years.

Harris “will present a final case from a place selected to emphasize a contrast between herself and [Donald] Trump, a candidate who she has argued poses a grave threat to the country,” the Washington Post reports. “As part of her remarks, Harris is likely to mention Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol, but her speech is expected to be broader than focused on solely what she deems Trump’s threat to American democracy.”

Trump’s remarks at the Ellipse on January 6 have been a source of disinformation via Democrats and establishment media allies who continue insisting without evidence Trump urged supporters to go to and violently breach the Capitol building.

Just days later, at Trump’s second impeachment trial, Democrats played a deceptively edited video of his remarks, cutting off his call for supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Democrats have used their false retelling of that day’s events as justification for what Trump and his allies call politically motivated lawfare.

The White House has repeatedly denied coordination of the multiple extraordinary legal assaults Trump has faced in jurisdictions across the country.

Yet Tuesday, Biden let the veil slip during a stop in New Hampshire, which he used as his own opportunity to parrot Decorates’ line about Trump’s alleged threat to democracy.

Biden told the small crowd “We gotta lock him up,” before walking back his shocking statement with “Lock him up politically.”

Harris’s final appeal to voters follows an unconventional, abbreviated campaign in which she never hit her stride.

The Vice President has spent entire days absent from the campaign trail in the lead-up to Election Day, leaving it to surrogates like former president Barack Obama to campaign on her behalf.

In contrast to Trump’s aggressive media scheduling, Harris waited weeks after deposing Biden atop the ticket before sitting for a media interview or even answering a reporter’s question. She has maintained limited media interaction in the weeks leading to the election, preferring softball podcast appearances, including on the popular female millennial sex podcast Call Her Daddy.

As Harris’s polling numbers continue crashing in critical swing states in the closing weeks of the campaign, Harris and her team have pivoted to attacking Trump for his alleged mental instability and decline – a perplexing Hail Mary that appears to have fallen to the turf as Trump continues his cross-country campaigning. Trump regularly holds his trademark rallies – in which he often speaks for well over an hour – and sits for interviews with hostile media (Trump’s interview with Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief lasted over an hour, while Harris’s much anticipated but poorly received interview with Fox News was cut short after four Harris staffers waved their arms pleading with Bret Baier to end after 20-25 minutes).

While she now says Trump has slipped, Harris continues to defend Biden’s mental acuity, despite Biden’s poor June debate performance with Trump, sparking a movement from Democrat powerbrokers to end his reelection bid.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.