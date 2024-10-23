Tim Walz Uses ‘Daily Show’ Appearance to Push Kamala Harris’s Big 3 Gun Controls

During an October 22, 2024, appearance on The Daily Show, Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz called for red flag laws, universal background checks, and a ban on AR-15s and similar rifles.

The topic of guns came up when host Jon Stewart indicated how the approach toward guns varies depending on whether one is talking about urban gun owners or rural gun owners.

Walz responded, “Yes, but dead children in their schools means the same thing in rural areas as it does [in urban areas].”

He told Stewart, “Responsible gun owners know that you can protect the Second Amendment but your first responsibility is those kids.”

Walz then said, “You can do red flag laws, extreme risk protection orders, background checks, and you can do getting ‘assault weapons’ out of the streets.”

On August 6, 2024, Breitbart News warned that Walz wanted the three central gun controls that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have spent years pushing in Washington, DC. Those three are red flag laws, universal background checks, and an “assault weapons” ban.

As illustrated above, when Walz pushed these gun controls on The Daily Show he did so under the guise of safety. What he did not mention is that California has Harris’s big three gun controls, yet that state led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

